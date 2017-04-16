Ray (knee) was assigned to High-A Carolina on Sunday.

Ray, the Brewers' top overall pick in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft, was slowed by a knee injury during camp, prompting the team to hold him back at extended spring training for a few extra weeks. Now that the outfielder has gotten sufficient reps in and is back to full speed, he'll play in games at High-A and look for better results after slashing just .247/.307/.385 over 254 plate appearances at the level last summer.