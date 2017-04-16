Brewers' Corey Ray: Assigned to High-A
Ray (knee) was assigned to High-A Carolina on Sunday.
Ray, the Brewers' top overall pick in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft, was slowed by a knee injury during camp, prompting the team to hold him back at extended spring training for a few extra weeks. Now that the outfielder has gotten sufficient reps in and is back to full speed, he'll play in games at High-A and look for better results after slashing just .247/.307/.385 over 254 plate appearances at the level last summer.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Ray: Needs more time in extended spring training•
-
Brewers' Corey Ray: Cleared for game action•
-
Brewers' Corey Ray: Returns to minors•
-
Brewers' Corey Ray: Cleared for running•
-
Brewers' Corey Ray: Will be restricted in camp•
-
Brewers' Corey Ray: Undergoes surgery to repair torn meniscus•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...