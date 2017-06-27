Ray, 22, is slashing .262/.339/.404 with four home runs, 29 RBI and 18 steals through 55 games at High-A Carolina.

Strikeouts are a red flag for Ray, as the speedy outfielder has fanned 80 times in those 55 contests. He has also been thrown out seven times on the basepaths. Ray has significant upside, but it is clear it will take some time for him to refine his skills.