Goforth was designated for assignment Thursday.

The Brewers made a flurry of roster moves Thursday, including the acquisition of right-hander Oliver Drake from the Orioles. Goforth had just recently been promoted to the Brewers and made one appearance, a scoreless inning against the Cubs, during his stint. He is now subject to waivers and could also be traded to another club.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories