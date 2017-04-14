Brewers' David Goforth: DFA'd by Brewers
Goforth was designated for assignment Thursday.
The Brewers made a flurry of roster moves Thursday, including the acquisition of right-hander Oliver Drake from the Orioles. Goforth had just recently been promoted to the Brewers and made one appearance, a scoreless inning against the Cubs, during his stint. He is now subject to waivers and could also be traded to another club.
More News
-
Brewers' David Goforth: Joining major-league club•
-
Brewers' David Goforth: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' David Goforth: Designated for assignment•
-
Brewers' David Goforth: Optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs•
-
Brewers' David Goforth: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Brewers' David Goforth: Recalled from Triple-A on Thursday•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...