Orimoloye is hitting .291/.350/.636 with five home runs, four doubles, 10 RBI, and three stolen bases through 15 games with Low-A Wisconsin this season.

Orimoloye appeared ticketed for extended spring training to start the year, but it looks like the Brewers made the right call sending him to the Low-A level for the first time, as he has handled pitchers at the level with ease early on. Orimoloye is not yet a heralded prospect, but he just turned 20 in January and is playing full-season ball for the first time, so his stock could rise if he continues piling up numbers.