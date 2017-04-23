Brewers' Domingo Santana: Heads to bench Sunday
Santana is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Hitless in his last 19 at-bats, Santana will get the day off Sunday to rest up. Eric Thames will take his spot in right field. Expect Santana to be back in the lineup Monday against the Reds.
