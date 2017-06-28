Brewers' Domingo Santana: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Santana is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Santana will get the day off for the first time since June 18 as Hernan Perez slides over to right field. Following his worst day at the plate in quite some time (0-for-4 with four strikeouts while snapping his six-game hit streak), this day off comes at a good time for Santana to clear his head.
