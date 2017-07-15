Santana is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.

Hernan Perez will get the nod in right field against right-hander Aaron Nola as Santana sits for the first time this month. Santana has been on an absolute tear in July, hitting safely in nine of 10 games with six multi-hit efforts and two homers during that span. He's really been excellent going back to the beginning of May, and at this point, a case can be made for Santana as a borderline top-20 fantasy outfielder.