Santana is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Santana will sit for the second time in four days as the Brewers go with an outfield consisting of Nick Franklin, Keon Broxton and Hernan Perez for Wednesday's afternoon game. Following a five-game hitting streak, Santana is now in the midst of a mini 1-for-9 slump, but he's getting on base at a strong clip and already has two homers and two stolen bases. The Brewers seem likely to give Santana close to a full season's worth of at-bats despite his defensive shortcomings.