Santana is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

The 24-year-old Santana has been in a bad way at the plate, going hitless in his last five games (0-for-17) with eight strikeouts over that span. For the season, Santana is batting .169/.276/.323 with 20 strikeouts in 65 at-bats. The Brewers have not given any indication that Santana could be benched outright, but Nick Franklin (who is starting in right field Wednesday) will likely continue to eat into Santana's playing time until he gets it going.