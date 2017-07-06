Brewers' Domingo Santana: Scatters four hits in Thursday's rout
Santana filled the stat sheet Thursday against the Cubs, collecting four hits, two RBI, three runs scored, and a stolen base.
The young outfielder has been one of the Brewers' hottest hitters as of late, as he now holds a .382 batting average over the past 16 games. He also has a career-high eight steals on the campaign, making him an attractive multi-category asset in most leagues.
More News
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Snaps out of power outage•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Scores twice against Braves•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Swats 12th homer Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Positioned on bench Sunday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Out of Game 1 lineup•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...