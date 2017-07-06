Santana filled the stat sheet Thursday against the Cubs, collecting four hits, two RBI, three runs scored, and a stolen base.

The young outfielder has been one of the Brewers' hottest hitters as of late, as he now holds a .382 batting average over the past 16 games. He also has a career-high eight steals on the campaign, making him an attractive multi-category asset in most leagues.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast