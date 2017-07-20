Santana went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs Wednesday, accounting for all the Brewers' scoring in a 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Pirates.

On fire to start July, Santana had briefly cooled off over his past three games, only to light it up again Wednesday; he's now hitting a fancy .423 with three homers, two steals, 10 RBI and a dozen runs over 14 games this month. The 24-year-old is in the midst of a true breakout that's made him one of fantasy's more valuable outfielders, though that .294 average (built on the back of a career-best .376 BABIP) will be hard to maintain unless he can cut down his 26.6 percent strikeout rate.

