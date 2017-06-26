Santana went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored during Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Santana now sports a six-game hitting streak with a home run, five RBI and four runs and owns a .277/.369/.470 slash line for the campaign. He's moving the fantasy needle across all categories and has carved out a consistent role hitting in the heart of the Milwaukee lineup. Santana in the midst of a breakout season, and his fantasy arrow is pointing straight up.