Santana went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk against the Yankees on Saturday.

Santana launched his 15th bomb of the season to give the Brewers a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The 24-year-old is enjoying a breakout season, and he's been a major fantasy asset with his current .291/.384/.500 slash line.

