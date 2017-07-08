Santana went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk Saturday against the Yankees.

Santana launched his 15th bomb of the season to give the Brewers a 3-0 lead in the first inning of a game the Brewers would go on to lose. The 24-year-old is enjoying a breakout season, and he's been a major fantasy asset with his current .291/.384/.500 slash line.