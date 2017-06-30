Brewers' Domingo Santana: Snaps out of power outage
Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a pair of runs scored against the Reds on Thursday.
His power had been missing in action of late, as Santana had just one homer in his prior 19 games, and that one was more than a week ago. However, the 24-year-old is delivering his finest MLB campaign yet, as he's already set new career marks in homers (13), RBI (41) and runs (44), and he's on pace to do the same with all three facets of his .271/.363/.469 batting line. Those stats should play in nearly any fantasy format.
