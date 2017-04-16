Brewers' Domingo Santana: Takes a seat Sunday
Santana is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds.
Santana has made six straight starts in right field, but will give way to Hernan Perez, who hit his first homer of the season Saturday. Look for Santana to return to action when the Brewers open up a three-game set against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday.
