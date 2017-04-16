Santana is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

Santana has made six straight starts in right field, but will give way to Hernan Perez, who hit his first homer of the season Saturday. Look for Santana to return to action when the Brewers open up a three-game set against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories