Adrianza was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Tuesday.

After being designated for assignment last week by the Giants, the Brewers have scooped up the switch-hitting infielder on waivers. Across parts of four seasons with the Giants, Adrianza slashed .220/.292/.313 in 331 plate appearances while also swiping 60 bases over that time. He'll provide some infield depth for the Brewers heading into spring training. Milwaukee designated RHP Rob Scahill for assignment in a corresponding move.