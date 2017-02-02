Adrianza was designated for assignment Thursday.

Milwaukee needed to clear way for Jesus Aguilar, who was claimed off waivers from Cleveland, and Adrianza was the roster casualty. This is the second time in a little over a week that the switch-hitting infielder has been designated for assignment. He didn't excel in 2016, slashing .254/.299/.381 over 63 at-bats with the Giants, but his above-avergage defense coupled with his ability to play pretty much anywhere in the infield should attract some interest on waivers.