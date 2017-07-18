Sogard (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Wisconsin on Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Sogard will presumably participate in one-to-two rehab outings before hopefully rejoining the Brewers for their weekend series against the Phillies. Upon his return, the veteran infielder will likely jump back into a timeshare with Jonathan Villar at second base.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast