Brewers' Eric Sogard: Available off bench Saturday
Manager Craig Counsell said Sogard (elbow) is available off the bench if needed, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
While Sogard isn't in the starting lineup after getting hit by a pitch in the elbow Friday night, he's apparently feeling healthy enough to come off the bench If needed. This bodes well for his chances to return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale.
