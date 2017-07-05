Sogard (ankle) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles.

Sogard has been nursing a sore ankle over the last few games, but a stint on the disabled list doesn't seem imminent, as he was able to deliver a pinch-hit single in Tuesday's contest. According to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, manager Craig Counsell is hopeful Sogard will be able to play by the weekend. Even at full health, the lefty-hitting infielder likely would have sat out Wednesday with the Orioles starting a southpaw in Jayson Aquino. It's expected that Sogard will continue to work in a platoon at second base with Jonathan Villar, though he could end up settling into the backup role he had previously occupied if he's unable to recover from both the ankle injury and his ongoing offensive tailspin. Including the single in Tuesday's contest, Sogard has produced only four hits in his last 24 at-bats.