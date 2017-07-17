Sogard (ankle) began running Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's good to see things are going well after the infielder received a cortisone shot Friday. If all goes well Tuesday with a similar workout, Sogard is expected to head out on a short rehab assignment afterward. With this in mind, there's a good chance that he could be back with the Brewers in a week or so.

