Brewers' Eric Sogard: Continues to work towards return
Sogard (ankle) "still has to pass some tests" before returning from the 10-day disabled list, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The utility infielder has been on the shelf since last Thursday due to an ankle issue, and while the team is getting to kick off the second half of the season Friday, Sogard will need a few days before getting back on the field. Jonathan Villar should continue to see the bulk of the playing time while Sogard is sidelined, and a further update on Sogard's status figures to be made available over the weekend.
More News
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...