Sogard (ankle) "still has to pass some tests" before returning from the 10-day disabled list, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The utility infielder has been on the shelf since last Thursday due to an ankle issue, and while the team is getting to kick off the second half of the season Friday, Sogard will need a few days before getting back on the field. Jonathan Villar should continue to see the bulk of the playing time while Sogard is sidelined, and a further update on Sogard's status figures to be made available over the weekend.