Brewers' Eric Sogard: Could land on disabled list
Sogard (ankle) could head to the disabled list in the coming days, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It seems as though Sogard's ankle has not been healing as quickly as the team would have hoped, which could wind up placing the infielder on the shelf. Although Sogard went in to pinch hit during Tuesday's gave, he immediately came out of the game, getting lifted by a pinch runner after jogging to first base on a single. Jonathan Villar is once again slotted into the lineup at the keystone, while more information concerning Sogard should become known shortly.
