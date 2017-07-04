Brewers' Eric Sogard: Dealing with sore ankle
Sogard has been dealing with a sore ankle recently, which is apparently the reason why he has been playing more infrequently, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
This helps explain why Sogard has given way to Jonathan Villar at second base in three of the last five contests, despite Villar going 3-for-15 with six strikeouts in those starts. It's unclear if Sogard will jump above Villar on the depth chart when he's healthy, but he should at least go back to seeing more consistent at-bats.
