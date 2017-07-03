Brewers' Eric Sogard: Heads to bench Monday
Sogard is not in the lineup Monday against the Orioles.
Sogard is just 3-for-28 (.130) at the plate over his last seven games, so he'll stick on the bench as the Orioles deploy left-handed starter Wade Miley. With Jonathan Villar back from injury and Sogard struggling at the plate recently, his playing time could be tough to predict.
