Sogard is not in the lineup Monday against the Orioles.

Sogard is just 3-for-28 (.130) at the plate over his last seven games, so he'll stick on the bench as the Orioles deploy left-handed starter Wade Miley. With Jonathan Villar back from injury and Sogard struggling at the plate recently, his playing time could be tough to predict.

