Brewers' Eric Sogard: Heads to DL
Sogard (ankle) was put on the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday's game against the Cubs.
Sogard will wind up missing some time on the DL with an ankle injury that has been bothering him for the better part of the past week. Jonathan Villar is set to receive most of the time at second base while Sogard is away, while the team recalled infielder Yadiel Rivera to provide depth. Since the Brewers place Sogard on the DL retroactive to Wednesday, he will be eligible to return on June 15.
