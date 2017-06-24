Sogard (elbow) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Braves.

Sogard exited Friday's game with some elbow tightness after being hit by a pitch earlier in the game, and it's apparently still bothering him enough to keep him out of Saturday's matinee contest. He should be considered day-to-day for now. Hernan Perez is starting in his place at the keystone.

