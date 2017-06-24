Brewers' Eric Sogard: Held out Saturday
Sogard (elbow) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Braves.
Sogard exited Friday's game with some elbow tightness after being hit by a pitch earlier in the game, and it's apparently still bothering him enough to keep him out of Saturday's matinee contest. He should be considered day-to-day for now. Hernan Perez is starting in his place at the keystone.
More News
-
Brewers' Eric Sogard: Back in action Sunday•
-
Brewers' Eric Sogard: Available off bench Saturday•
-
Brewers' Eric Sogard: Leaves after hit by pitch•
-
Brewers' Eric Sogard: Doubles twice, scores two runs•
-
Brewers' Eric Sogard: Scores twice against Cards•
-
Brewers' Eric Sogard: Leading off against right-hander Wednesday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...