Sogard (ankle) is not in Thursday's lineup against the Cubs.

Sogard's day on the bench could be due to his ankle, the fact that the team is facing left-hander Mike Montgomery, or both. The 31-year-old has been out of the lineup for the past three games, but he did come in to knock a pinch-hit single against Baltimore on Tuesday. Since there hasn't been any new information regarding his status, Sogard is likely resting his ankle yet again while Jonathan Villar draws the start at the keystone against a southpaw. With the Brewers facing another left-hander in Jordan Montgomery on Friday, Sogard could continue to ride the pine.