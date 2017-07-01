Brewers' Eric Sogard: Out of Saturday's lineup
Sogard is out of Saturday's lineup against the Marlins.
He is in a 3-for-18 funk over his last six games, and that mini slump seems to have been enough for Jonathan Villar to reassume the role of primary second baseman. Sogard's playing time could be pretty sporadic going forward.
More News
-
Brewers' Eric Sogard: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Brewers' Eric Sogard: Seems to have jumped Villar on depth chart•
-
Brewers' Eric Sogard: Back in action Sunday•
-
Brewers' Eric Sogard: Available off bench Saturday•
-
Brewers' Eric Sogard: Held out Saturday•
-
Brewers' Eric Sogard: Leaves after hit by pitch•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...