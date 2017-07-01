Sogard is out of Saturday's lineup against the Marlins.

He is in a 3-for-18 funk over his last six games, and that mini slump seems to have been enough for Jonathan Villar to reassume the role of primary second baseman. Sogard's playing time could be pretty sporadic going forward.

