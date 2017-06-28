Brewers' Eric Sogard: Seems to have jumped Villar on depth chart
Sogard will start at second base and lead off Wednesday against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Despite the fact Jonathan Villar (back) was activated from the disabled list for the series opener Tuesday, Sogard will man the keystone yet again, an indication that manager Craig Counsell views him as the everyday option at the position. Sogard could plummet down the depth chart if he endures an extended slump, but he's shown no signs of slippage yet through 39 games with the Brewers, providing a .350/.459/.520 slash line through 148 plate appearances.
