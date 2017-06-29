Sogard is not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Sogard will give way to Jonathan Villar at the keystone for the first time in three games since Villar was activated from the disabled list. His .339/.447/.504 triple slash in 40 games this season suggests he'll continue to see the majority of reps at second base for the time being, but that could change if Villar settles in at the plate or Sogard endures an extended slump.