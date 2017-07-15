Play

Sogard (ankle) received a cortisone injection Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

While the shot should theoretically help speed up Sogard's recovery, he will need to shut down his activity for a few days to let the cortisone take effect. Sogard has enjoyed a good deal of success in 43 games with Milwaukee this season, but his track record at the major-league level suggests some harsh regression may be coming upon his eventual return.

