Thames clubbed his eighth homer of the season in Thursday's victory over the Cardinals.

The former KBO star continues to shine in his return to Major League Baseball, as Thursday's performance raised his batting average and OPS to .415 and 1.481, respectively. This also marked the sixth time in the past week that Thames has homered, a period over which he's batted .464 with nine runs batted in.

