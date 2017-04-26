Brewers' Eric Thames: Dealing with tight left hamstring
Manager Craig Counsell said that Thames was removed from Wednesday's game against the Reds due to left hamstring tightness, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Brewers were sitting on a comfortable lead in the top of the eighth inning when Thames appeared to tweak his left leg, but it sounds like his removal from the contest may have been precautionary more than anything else. Counsell indicated after the game the injury was "not serious," and with a team off day Thursday, there's a good chance that Thames will be back out there for Friday's series opener with the Braves. The slugging first baseman went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and runs scored before departing Wednesday.
More News
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Removed in eighth inning with apparent injury•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Sets Brewers record with another homer•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Smacks two more homers Monday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Clobbers eighth home run in win•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Extra-base hit streak continues Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Power surge continues•
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...