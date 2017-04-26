Manager Craig Counsell said that Thames was removed from Wednesday's game against the Reds due to left hamstring tightness, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers were sitting on a comfortable lead in the top of the eighth inning when Thames appeared to tweak his left leg, but it sounds like his removal from the contest may have been precautionary more than anything else. Counsell indicated after the game the injury was "not serious," and with a team off day Thursday, there's a good chance that Thames will be back out there for Friday's series opener with the Braves. The slugging first baseman went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and runs scored before departing Wednesday.