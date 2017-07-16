Brewers' Eric Thames: Doubles twice in win over Phillies
Thames went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI during Saturday's win over Philadelphia.
Thames' first half was filled with peaks and valleys at the dish. He's showcased tremendous power, and his .938 OPS is an impressive mark. However, with a 27.5 strikeout percentage, there are likely to be more ups and downs moving forward. Thames remains a solid fantasy asset going forward, but he's unlikely to kick his inconsistency, which can be especially frustrating in weekly settings.
