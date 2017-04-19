Thames went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Cubs.

While his homer streak ended at five games, Thames did bang out an extra-base hit for the eighth straight game. He also set a new Brewers record with a hit in his 12th straight start to begin a season, with only a failed pinch hit appearance on April 4 standing between him and an official 12-game hitting streak. The 30-year-old has to slow down eventually, but for now his .426/.491/1.000 slash line demonstrates that MLB pitchers have no idea what to do with the repatriated slugger.