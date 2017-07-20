Thames is out of the lineup Thursday against the Pirates.

Thames had another rough day at the plate Wednesday, fanning four times in a hitless effort. He now has seven strikeouts in his last two games, and four three-strikeout games on the month. Despite the incredibly hot start, it's been tough sledding for Thames for an extended stretch now. He's batting just .210 since May 1. As a result, he'll give way to Jesus Aguilar at first base, despite right-hander Jameson Taillon taking the hill for the opposing Pirates.