Brewers' Eric Thames: Heads to bench after four-strikeout game
Thames is out of the lineup Thursday against the Pirates.
Thames had another rough day at the plate Wednesday, fanning four times in a hitless effort. He now has seven strikeouts in his last two games, and four three-strikeout games on the month. Despite the incredibly hot start, it's been tough sledding for Thames for an extended stretch now. He's batting just .210 since May 1. As a result, he'll give way to Jesus Aguilar at first base, despite right-hander Jameson Taillon taking the hill for the opposing Pirates.
