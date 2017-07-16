Play

Thames is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.

Thames will take a seat in favor of Jesus Aguilar while the Brewers go for the home sweep against Philadelphia. It appears to be just a regular maintenance day for Thames, who doubled twice in Saturday's victory.

