Brewers' Eric Thames: Heads to bench Thursday
Thames is not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Thames is just 4-for-41 (.098) with 19 strikeouts over his last 11 games, so he'll get the day off to help clear his head. Jesus Aguilar will take over at first base in his stead.
