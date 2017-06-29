Thames is not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Thames is just 4-for-41 (.098) with 19 strikeouts over his last 11 games, so he'll get the day off to help clear his head. Jesus Aguilar will take over at first base in his stead.

