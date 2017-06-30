Brewers' Eric Thames: Held out again Friday
Thames is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Miami.
Thames will sit for the second consecutive day while Jesus Aguilar gets the nod at first yet again. While the struggles continue for Thames, Aguilar had a monster performance Thursday, going 3-for-5 with one home run, four RBI, two runs and a double. The Brewers chose to ride the hot hand for the series opener against the Marlins as Thames remains available off the bench.
