Brewers' Eric Thames: Hits 21st homer in blowout loss
Thames went 1-for-2 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs Sunday against the Marlins.
Thames scored the game's first run in the bottom of the first and pulled his team back to within one with a long ball in the third, but that production wasn't nearly enough as Miami went on to win 10-3. The homer was Thames' first since he went yard four days in a row from Jun. 14 to 17, and he'll need more performances like this if he wants to fend off Jesus Aguilar for playing time at first base.
