Brewers' Eric Thames: Homers in Thursday's win
Thames went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Reds.
Apparently, nobody told Thames that hitting in MLB was supposed to be tougher than hitting in the KBO. The 30-year-old is slashing .360/.448/.720 through his first eight games back in North America with two homers, five RBI and six runs scored.
More News
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Won't always sit against southpaws•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Absent from series opener Friday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Smashes first MLB homer since 2012•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Sitting against southpaw Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Batting second in Milwaukee debut•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...