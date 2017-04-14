Thames went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Reds.

Apparently, nobody told Thames that hitting in MLB was supposed to be tougher than hitting in the KBO. The 30-year-old is slashing .360/.448/.720 through his first eight games back in North America with two homers, five RBI and six runs scored.