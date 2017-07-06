Thames is not in the lineup with the Brewers facing southpaw Mike Montgomery on Thursday.

Manager Craig Counsell is stacking the team with right-handed bats for the make-up matinee, giving Thames a day off on the bench. The slugger also went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts during Wednesday's contest and will give way to Jesus Aguilar at first.

