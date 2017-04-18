Thames went 3-for-4 and hit his sixth home run in five games in Monday's victory over the Cubs.

Thames has been piling up the counting numbers of late, tallying six home runs, nine RBI, and 11 runs over his last five games, and he now owns a 1.479 OPS over 12 games. He ceded some starts to fellow first baseman Jesus Aguilar earlier this season, but he was brought in to be the Brewers' primary first baseman, and seems to have ultimately laid claim to that role thanks to his recent hot streak.