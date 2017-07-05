Brewers' Eric Thames: Provides fireworks in July 4 win
Thames went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Orioles.
He's now got three homers in his last two games and 23 on the year. Thames is hitting only .188 (19-for-101) since the beginning of June, but his nine home runs and 16 RBI over that stretch have allowed him to maintain fantasy value even as his batting average tumbles.
More News
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Sitting out vs. left-hander Monday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Hits 21st homer in blowout loss•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Held out again Friday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Gets day off Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Continues power outburst Saturday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...