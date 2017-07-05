Thames went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Orioles.

He's now got three homers in his last two games and 23 on the year. Thames is hitting only .188 (19-for-101) since the beginning of June, but his nine home runs and 16 RBI over that stretch have allowed him to maintain fantasy value even as his batting average tumbles.

