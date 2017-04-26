Thames was pulled from Wednesday's game against the Reds in the top of the eighth inning with an apparent injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Thames didn't look to be in any major pain when he met with a team trainer on the field, but he was spotted stretching his left leg, so his removal could be related to that. Jesus Aguilar came in at first base in his stead, ending Thames' streak of games with a home run against the Reds at five. He finished the afternoon 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored. The Brewers will have an off day Thursday before opening a three-game set with the Braves over the weekend.