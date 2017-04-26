Brewers' Eric Thames: Removed in eighth inning with apparent injury
Thames was pulled from Wednesday's game against the Reds in the top of the eighth inning with an apparent injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Thames didn't look to be in any major pain when he met with a team trainer on the field, but he was spotted stretching his left leg, so his removal could be related to that. Jesus Aguilar came in at first base in his stead, ending Thames' streak of games with a home run against the Reds at five. He finished the afternoon 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored. The Brewers will have an off day Thursday before opening a three-game set with the Braves over the weekend.
More News
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Dealing with tight left hamstring•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Sets Brewers record with another homer•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Smacks two more homers Monday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Clobbers eighth home run in win•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Extra-base hit streak continues Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Power surge continues•
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...