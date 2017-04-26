Thames went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run, his 11th of the season, in Tuesday's 9-1 rout of the Reds.

He's now set a new franchise record with his 11th homer in April, and eight of them have come against Cincinnati pitching. Thames has to slow down eventually, but it'll take a major slump for the rest of the league to catch up to his 1.411 OPS.