Brewers' Eric Thames: Sets Brewers record with another homer
Thames went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run, his 11th of the season, in Tuesday's 9-1 rout of the Reds.
He's now set a new franchise record with his 11th homer in April, and eight of them have come against Cincinnati pitching. Thames has to slow down eventually, but it'll take a major slump for the rest of the league to catch up to his 1.411 OPS.
