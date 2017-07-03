Brewers' Eric Thames: Sitting out vs. left-hander Monday
Thames is out of the lineup Monday against the Orioles.
Following a rough 11-game stretch where he went 4-for-41 with only one extra-base hit, Thames got back on track Sunday against the Marlins by drawing a walk and adding his 21st home run of the season. Still, it appears Thames' extended slump may have landed him in a soft platoon with Jesus Aguilar, as he'll sit out for the third time in five games with a lefty (Wade Miley) starting for the opposition. The Brewers are tentatively lined up to square off against two more left-handed starters in the Cubs' Mike Montgomery and the Yankees' Jordan Montgomery during their seven-game week, so it wouldn't be surprising if Thames ended up sitting on at least one more occasion before the All-Star break.
