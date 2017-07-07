Brewers' Eric Thames: Sitting versus lefty Friday
Thames is out of the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
Southpaw Jordan Montgomery is toeing the rubber for the Yankees, so Thames will head to the bench for the second consecutive night. The slugger is hitting just .214 against left-handed pitching this season, so the Brewers will go with Jesus Aguilar at first base in his stead.
